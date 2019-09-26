The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer and praises to our Lord. The youth class brought a good Sunday school report on their lesson on the “Prodigal son”. Every child was excited to read aloud the story lesson from Gods word. After the lesson they played a game that helped them to understand that no matter what mistakes we make in our lives, if we come to our heavenly Father and are truly sorry for what we have done and turn away from our sins, our Father in heaven will forgive us.

We sang songs of praise to our Lord and then Sister Susan shared some scriptures Titus chapter 1, verses 10-16. Verse 15 tells us this. “Unto the pure all things are pure; but unto them that are defiled, and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.” We all know or have heard of some people who are defiled. They do not know or believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. We must pray for those souls, show them compassion and help them to learn of the one True God. We must remember that we ourselves are only one small step away from where they are now. One step between salvation and being eternally lost. We must watch where we step and help others to see the path that Jesus has for each of our lives.

Brother John brought the evening message, speaking from Revelation chapter 2, verses 1-7. “I have somewhat against thee.” The church at Ephesus thought they were doing good. God praises them for their labor and patience. But He reminds them that they have put more into those things than into remembering their first Love. That love being God himself. We must never forget the passion for Christ that drew us to Him. We can follow all the rules, we can look the part on the outside, but without the true passion and love for our Lord and Saviour in our hearts, what good will it accomplish? Do not forget Your First Love. Always place Jesus first in your life.

Have a blessed week and if you don’t have a home church, we welcome you to come worship with us at The Fathers House next Sunday.