The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We gave God praise for all He continues to do for us, and then we lifted our requests to Him. The adult class continued their study in Galatians, and the youth class learned the story of salvation by colors. We sang praises to our Lord and there were some special songs of praise.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 37, verses 1-4. “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.” These verses of scripture are important instructions on Godly wisdom. Don’t let yourself become consumed with thoughts of how those who are not following God seem to prosper in this world. Don’t let yourself become jealous of the possessions or the worldly status that others acquire. And most importantly, don’t become judgmental of others who have more than we think they should. If we believe God’s word, we know that all things of this world are temporary and will soon be gone. We must place our trust in the Lord alone. “Delight thyself also in the Lord; and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart,” verse 4. Desire the nearness of God and the truth and righteousness of His Word. Don’t be fooled by the temporary pleasures of this world. Trust in the eternal treasures given only by our loving heavenly Father.