Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Have you thought of the coming year being 2020? Well, ready or not, here it comes!

Yes, it’s still hot, and air conditioners are getting a workout. I have memories of those hot summers when we had no electricity nor air conditioning. I’m thankful for modern conveniences!

The season is coming when pumpkin pies will become plentiful. I’m hearing there’s a good crop this year that should supply our needs. I had a volunteer crop last year when seeds came up out by my barn. I didn’t know about it until my granddaughter Dana was mowing grass out there, and then here she came carrying a large pumpkin. More of God’s provision for our benefit. Plus, we always enjoyed making Halloween jack-o-lanterns and putting candles inside.

Will we have a snowy winter? I think the predictions are for it, but hopefully no ice.

Prayers are for all those who are having health problems. I have not heard how Judy Smart is doing after having surgery, but I hope she is doing better.

Happy birthday to my former daughter-in-law Carol Weiss, who lives in New Cambria, Kansas. And happy birthday to my former neighbor, Beulah Satterfield on Sept. 19. We talk on the phone frequently.

I’m remembering the good old days when I had a large garden. One year I grew two long rows of Spanish peanuts. Oh, my goodness! You never saw so many peanuts. I had a good clothesline at that time, and as I harvested my peanuts, I hung the plants over the clotheslines to dry. For a while I had four full rows of peanuts hanging out there to dry, until the weight of them broke the clothesline down. Then I had a mess! Eventually I got them pretty dry, and I spread them on tables in the yard to finish drying out some more before bringing them into the house to store for the winter.

Does anyone have a problem with ants and spiders? Pour borax around the foundation of your house. It’s a remedy I’ve used that has worked for me.

Being a charter member of the Lilly Ridge Extension Club, I was in the group that worked to organize plans for Hootin an Hollarin in the early days. Working with Addie Lee Lister and Helen Marie Ebrite Luna was a pleasure. I’m hoping I’ll be down on the square with my family again this year for the parade on Saturday and look forward to meeting and greeting old friends on the courthouse lawn. Maybe I’ll see you there, under the tree.

I had a call from a lady up in northern Missouri. Her name is Sisney, and she thought she might be related to the Sisneys here and wanted to know how to contact them.

Karen and Dave Davis were in Poplar Bluff recently for his appointment with the VA clinic.

Thought for the day: A man in love with himself has no rivals.

See you at Hootin an Hollarin!