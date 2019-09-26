Sweden – Linda Johnson

Pastor Josh is not one to stand on ceremony. Just because some think that “this is the way we’ve always done it” and that continuing on the same path is necessary, our pastor doesn’t necessarily agree. So, this past Sunday, he broke with ceremony.

God must be working on him. Our church has just spent the past 5 weeks listening to sermons on the ten commandments. (One had to attend the evening services to get the other half of the commandments; hence, five weeks, ten commandments.) Now, this week, our beloved preacher preached most of Romans 8.

There’s a total of 39 verses in this chapter. And, if one has never been privy to hearing a verse-by-verse sermon, it is truly something to behold. Speaking for myself only, it was a new experience and, hopefully, one that will be repeated again. Taking notes, which is what I do, was a taxing experience. But, it was also refreshing. Kind of like someone had blown away all the cobwebs and here was this beautiful chapter waiting to be seen through fresh eyes.

Romans 8 is hope for the believer. Paul, the author of Romans, is speaking to those who are in the Spirit. Those who are in Christ Jesus are free from sin and death. The law was perfect but man was not. God made up the difference and sent Jesus. (Romans 7:24-25). Sinful man was now able to become a new creature.

“The old man’s dead. I may drive the same truck, the same tractor, wear the same old clothes but the old man is dead. I’m a new man.” said Pastor Josh as he expounded on verse 3. As he continued on, it was clear that there is a definite division between the flesh and the Spirit. It’s the believers’ responsibility to know who he’s cheering for. It’s important to walk God’s way, not the way of man. Remember that the Word of God will stand when the world’s on fire.

Life comes from the Spirit. Sin comes from the flesh and leads to death. Live by faith and not by experience. As it is now, we live by faith for the things not seen. A day will come when faith will end in sight. God showed his love towards man when he sent his Son to redeem him. It’s about what God wants. Please Him.

Visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Or, come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.