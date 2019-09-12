Sweden – Linda Johnson

What is the single most important event in human history? Ask different people and there will probably be a multitude of answers. But think a minute, isn’t it true that Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all claim the Exodus as their core? Each of the three religions contains the elements and speak of its significance to their religion. It’s just that the significance for each religion is different.

Knowing this, that three world religions that make up half the world’s population, a strong case could be built that the Exodus from Egypt is the single most important event in human history. The Jewish people, so minute a part of the human race, have been center stage in human history from then until now.

Morality was born on this trip. God wrote the ten commandments with his finger (Deuteronomy 9:10) and on stone tablets, too. Only God can write on stone with his finger. He also offered a blessing: obey the commandments and be blessed; and a curse: if the commandments are not obeyed the blessing will be withheld. (Deuteronomy 11:26-28).

From these events sprang the concepts of justice, ethics, and freedom. So many ideas were set into motion. God liberated the human race. It is no wonder that preachers across the land hold these commandments so close to their chests.

For several weeks now Pastor Josh has been conducting sermons on the ten commandments. He just finished with Exodus 20:15, “Thou shalt not steal,” this past Sunday evening. At first, it was a puzzle to know why he was bringing these home to us. So, being a searcher and needing to know more, my own conquest began.

Yes, the commandments are very important. Just as important now as they were then. Jesus said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill.” (Matthew 5:17) Like Pastor Josh said, “Don’t be guilty standing before God. Preaching the truth of God’s word can be dangerous. Remember, though, the Bible still says, “Thou shalt not…”.

