St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, September 22 was the Fourteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Old Testament reading for the day from the first chapter of Micah in which the prophet exhorts the people of Israel to “Harken…and let the Lord God be a witness against you…” because at that time, the eighth century BC., a spirit of decadence and discouragement had taken hold of the people and Micah wants to offer words of encouragement and remind Israel of God’s promise to them. In their desperation the people had even resorted to such practices as pagan sacrifices to set things right and Micah inists that such empty rituals are meaningless and God’s requirements are much simpler.

There was much corruption among the officials in charge and the people needed to be reminded that God had brought them out of slavery into the promised land and that He does not demand outward rituals but obedience to Him and to act justly to those in a weaker position and act with mercy. God’s grace cannot be earned by offerings and scarifices but by moral obedience to God. The world is spiritually decadent and Micah’s message is still relevant to us: focus on God’s words and walk humbly in His presence.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Laura Berthold whose birthday is September 28 and the wedding anniversary prayer for Tom and Debbie Berthold whose anniversary is September 22. We were overjoyed to have with us our newest member Henry Kelly, one week old, who received his first blessing from Bishop Hartley during communion. In the Anglican/Episcopal tradition children too young to take communion receive a blessing from the priest during the communion service.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are 10:30 Sunday morning and 6:30 Wednesday evening. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.