St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, September 15 was the Thirteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting that today we are one-half way through the Trinity season, the longest season of the Christian year, and that this portion of the year is devoted to studying the teachings of Jesus, and the rest the life of Jesus.

One of the methods Jesus used to teach is the parable, or story with a symbolic meaning, and Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Luke 10:23, in which Jesus tells one of the best-known parables, the Parable of the Good Samaritan. In this story a man is assulted & left injured along the road and a priest, then a Levite pass by without helping him because they think he is dead and touching the dead is forbibben to the priestly class. Then a Samaritan, who is outside the Jewish law, comes by & does help him.

This parable is told in answer to a lawyer who asked Jesus how to inherit eternal life. Jesus answers him with another question, what is the law, and the lawyer replies love the Lord thy God and thy neighbor, but then asks who is my neighbor, and Jesus replies with this parable which teaches us that our neighbor is anyone who needs help that we can give. The lesson is that Christianity is a religion of action, not of ritualistic laws.

During announcements Bishop Hartley gave us the joyous news that Clay and Anderia (McSwain) Kelly are the parents of a new son, Henry, born Saturday morning September 14, and that mother & son are doing well. Grandparents Tom and Judy McSwain are also St. Francis members.

After the service we enjoyed a potluck dinner followed by our annual Parish meeting during which we voted to continue to affiliate with our parent body, The United Episcopal Church of North America. We also chose new vestry members for this coming year. Chosen for a three-year term were Peg Winkelmann, Abbie Hartley & myself. For two-year terms Stephanie Connell, John Simmons and Joe Criswell and for one-year terms Bill Winkelmann, Rita Fancher, and Brian Connell.