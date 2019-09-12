St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, September 8 was the Twelfth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 2 Corinthians 3:4, the subject of which is confidence: “such trust have we through God, not that we are sufficient of ourselves…but our sufficiency is of God.” We as Christians have confidence in God through Christ; our confidence comes from God Himself. Paul’s confidence, like that of Moses and the Prophets, has its origin in god. This is the nature of the covenant God has made with us and Paul is the minister of the new covenant made through Christ; this new covenant gives us new life. Our part is to live in obedience to God’s commands. The new covenant is universal and open to all and our faith expresses it through love and fulfilling God’s law. God commands us to love others because He first loved us.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Clay Kelly and Leo Compton, both of whom have birthdays on September 10.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are at 10:30 Sunday morning and 6:30 Wednesday evening. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.