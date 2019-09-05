ST. FRANCIS CHURCH – Gary Kester

Sunday September 1 was the Eleventh Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Luke 18;9 in which Jesus gives us the Parable of the Pharisee & the Publican. These represent two kinds of people in the world, those who see themselves as special and those who see themselves with more humility. The Pharisee,which means “separated one” was of the class of religious people devoted to obey Jewish law and this was the sum of their religion, thinking it made them superior. The Publican, or tax collector who represented the despised Roman Empire, saw himself as justified by God not by his own works, and this approach to God through humility is the lesson Jesus teaches us here. Self-righteousness is a sin; only God can make us righteous. The Publican does the one thing God requires: cast ourselves on His mercy. Humility is the key since Jesus through His humility saves us.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for John Simmons whose birthday is September 6 and for Geoff Hartley whose birthday is September 3. He also said the wedding anniversary prayer for himself & Laurie, their anniversary is September 2, and for Brian and Stephanie Connell whose anniversary is September 1. We are very glad to have our organist Kip Smith back with us after a bout of health problems and his playing makes a big difference in our services.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are 10:30 Sunday morning and 6:30 Wednesday evening. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.