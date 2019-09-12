Smith Keeps Fighting for Southern Missouri Farmers, Visits Elkhead Ranch in Douglas County

IRONTON, Mo. –– Recently, Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) visited Miller Bison at Elkhead Ranch near Bruner in Douglas County, MO as he continues visiting farms, families, and small agricultural related businesses this summer.

Miller Bison is owned by Randy and Jane Miller who also have a bison ranch in Nebraska. Randy bought his first bison heifer calves in 1995 and his business grew so big that he bought land in Bruner in 2012. They sell Bison steaks, burger, roasts, jerky, prime rib, hot dogs and other bison products all across the United States.

Since they expanded to more land, they have been able to include hunting and agri-tourism to their business. In addition to bison, they also have tiger striped cattle, which is a cross between Brahman and Hereford cattle.

The Miller family is concerned about the way their products are marketed and want to ensure consumers are getting the highest quality goods. Congressman Smith is highly supportive of farmers and their businesses and he wants to ensure they are able to compete to the best of their abilities.

“Southern Missouri remains one of the best places for a family owned farm to thrive,” said Congressman Smith. “Our area is home to the most diverse Agriculture found anywhere in the country and our farmers’ hard work truly does feed and clothe the world. I remain committed to fighting for our farmers, their businesses, and their way of life.”

Congressman Smith routinely dedicates the summer session when Congress is not voting to personally visit as many different farms, families and agricultural related small businesses he can. Southern Missouri is home to a vibrant and diverse agricultural community that faces unique challenges to continued growth and success. These meetings, visits and town hall style forums with a multitude of farmers and stakeholders provide opportunity for substantial conversations to foster ideas, hear concerns and generate feedback the Congressman shares with his colleagues and the White House to help rural America continue to succeed.

“As a 4th generation family farm owner myself, I take special pride in representing and fighting for our farming families,” said Congressman Smith. “I am so grateful for all of our hardworking farmers who have welcomed me on to their property and took the time to share with me their operations and ideas for further relief. I look forward to sharing what I have seen and heard with my colleagues and the White House to make a real difference for Missouri farmers and their families.”