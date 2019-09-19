Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture, then Kendra sang praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Jeremiah 1:4-10, “The developmental years of a called servant.”

My grandson, Maeson Carter came down from Nixa on Wednesday and stayed a couple of nights with us. Others visiting in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Beth Blackwood, Ron and Bev Smith.

We drove to Rogersville on Friday and had lunch with our friend Alice Marie.

We haven’t done much this week. Just staying out of the heat.

Until next week remember after Summer, comes Autumn.