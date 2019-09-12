Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with the little kids saying a memory verse, John 3:16.

We then had a couple of hymns.

Margaret Rosseau sang a special, accompanied by Randy Brummet on the guitar and Venita Brummet on the bass. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture, then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans introduced his mother, who was visiting today.

Brother Evans brought the message from Psalms 23, James 3:14-20, Hebrews 11, “Walking, Working &Waking: God in Action.”

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Mike and Polly Schoonmaker and Beth Blackwood.

I have been visiting at the nursing home with Bob and Linda McCleary, Charlotte Willis and several others too.

Until next week don’t forget to thank God for all He has done for us.