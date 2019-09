Representatives, parents and guardians of private, parochial, and/or homeschool students located in the Skyline R-II School District are invited to participate in a consultation meeting Friday, Sept. 20, at 1:40 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a census of students with disabilities, gain input about need for services, and develop a plan for services based on available funding.

For further details, please contact Deborah Barker, special education coordinator, 683-4874.