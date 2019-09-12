Sellers Labor Day Picnic Celebrates Community

LaVern Sellers Norman hosted her annual Labor Day Picnic on the Sellers Farm in Smallet, MO on September 2, 2019. Friends and family came from near and far to visit, eat and fellowship.

Those in attendance besides the hostess were: Jerry and Karen Sellers; Eric, Becky, Mary and Luke Sellers; Bill and Ruth Sellers; Randall and Sandy Sellers; Ron and Leslie McCarthy; Sue Sellers Lester; Philip and Linda Norman; Ron, Kara Beth and Bryson Crowell; Jeff Norman; Leo and Venita Day; Loren Haden; Gene and Dorothy Myers; Joe and Wilma Hamby; Gay Hamby Lee; Sue Landsdown; Kim Landsdown; Chester and Iris Ann Jenkins; Brad Sellers; Samantha Sellers; George and Garnet Dolan.