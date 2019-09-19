School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Sausage biscuit, bananas, fruit juice, milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, peaches, fruit juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 Mini cinnis, applesauce, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 27 Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice, and milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Grilled cheese sandwich, chili with cinnamon roll, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, pizza munchables, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Texas pintos, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, turkey jack sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy,glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 Chicken nuggets, chedda-toni, nacho munchble, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 27 Tony’s® pizza, meatball sub, chicken salad sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Chicken Parmesan pasta with Italian bread, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, Greek salad with focaccia bread, Asian bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 Tacos, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Chicken patty with hot roll, Italian sub, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 Bacon, egg and cheese flatbread, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elivs burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, September 27 Beef burrito, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, Mandarin orange chicken salad with blueberry muffin, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, Pasta Bar with Italian bread, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Chicken Parmesan pasta with Italian bread, cheeseburger, panut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, Greek salad with focaccia bread, Asian bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 Tacos, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Chicken patty with hot roll, Italian sub, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber, and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, nacho/taco br with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 Bacon, egg, and cheese flatbread, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday Sept. 27 Beef burrito, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, Mandarin orange chicken salad with blueberry muffin, chicken salad sandwich, Greek wrap, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, pesto chicken pasta salad with focaccia bread, pasta bar with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Waffles, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 27 Cereal, toast, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 23 Chicken and noodles, griled cheese, corn, no bake cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 Spaghetti w/meatballs and sauce, bread stick, salad w/ranch dressing, fruit, chocolate chip cookie, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept 26 Walking taco, salsa, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, nachos w/cheese, corn, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 27 Cheeseburger, cheddar Sun Chips, pork and beans, Jello, banana, and milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
