School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 No school.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Breakfast pizza, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 Mini cinnis, pineapple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 20 Sausage biscuit, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 No school.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Chicken strips with Italian bread, mozzarella dunkers, turkey club wrap, popcorn chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, teamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamom apples, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Chicken patty, glazed ham, nacho munchable, taco salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 Cheeseburger, scrambled eggs with pancakes & syrup, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 20 Super nachos, crispito, pizza munchables, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 16
No menus available for Sept. 16-20.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 No School.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Mozzarella dunkers, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn dog, salad bar, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Chicken patty with hot roll, ham and cheese sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, gyro bar, noodle bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy balsamic roasted carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, island bar, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday Sept. 20 Chicken and biscuits, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, pasta bar with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, fresh fruit, pineapple, and milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 Pancakes and sausage on a stick, syrup, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 Cinnamon roll, sausage patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 20 Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 Chicken queadilla, salsa, nachos w/cheese, refried beans, fruit, and milk.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 BBQ rib sandwich, French fries, peas and carrots, cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Open face chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept 19 Hot dog on a bun, chips, baked beans, baby carrots, broccoli and cucumber slices w/ranch, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 20 Pizza, salad, corn, banana, brownie and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 No School.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Breakfast pizza, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 Bacon egg biscuit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 Breakfast burrito, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 13 Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 16 No School.
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 Hamburer, baby carrots, Sun chips, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 McRib on bun, salad bar, fruit, milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 Chicken & noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 20 Taco crunch, corn, fruit, and milk.