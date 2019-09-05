School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Breakfast pizza, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice, and milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Mini cinnis, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Cereal with yogurt, applesauce, fruit juice, and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, and milk.

Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Corn dog, Frito® pie, popcorn chicken munchable, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Tacos, tangerine chicken with rice, nacho munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresth fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Chicken patty, fish sticks, ham and cheese wrap, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll, and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Popcorn chicken wrap, bacon cheeseburger, chicken salad sandwich, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Tony’s® pizza, sloppy Joe, turkey and cheese sandwich, chicken baon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 9

No menus available for Sept. 9-13.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Chili dog, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chedda-Toni with Italian bread, cheeseburger, corn dog, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, cinnaomon apples, and milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, corn dog, hot dog on bun, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Pepperoni calzone, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, tuna salad wrap, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, lemon butter broccoli, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.

Friday Sept. 13 Chicken and cheese quesadilla, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber, and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, honey garlic butter roasted carrots, fresh fruit, tropical fruit and milk.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice and milk.Wednesday, Sept. 11 Breakfast pizza, yogurt cup, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Corn dog, French fries, fresh vegetables w/ranch, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chicken Alfredo, salad, broccoli, bread sticks, Mandarin oranges, and milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cake, strawberries, roll, and milk.

Thursday, Sept 12 Cashew chicken, egg roll, rice, carrots, pears, and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, French fries, fresh veggies, fruit, and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Oatmeal, toast, juice and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, Juice and milk.Wednesday, Sept. 11 Pancakes, Sausage Link, Juice and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Breakfast burrito, Hash brown, juice and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Egg McMuffin, Juice and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 9 Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Pork quesadillas, salad bar, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Hotdog or chili dog, baby carrots, fruit bar and milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Chicken breast, potato bar, salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 Spaghetti with meat, breen beans, fruit and milk.