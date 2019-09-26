School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Cereal with yogurt, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Egg and Cheese breakfast sandwich, apple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2. Blueberry muffin, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Mini bagels, pineapple, fruit juice, and milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Chicken and cheese quesadilla, hot dog on bun, popcorn chicken munchable, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, Southwest beans, fresh fruit, peaches, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Chicken and waffles with syrup, turkey and cheese sandwich, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, French fries, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 Chicken patty, corn dog, turkey jack sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Chicken nachos with white queso, jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza munchables, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Beef burrito, pepperoni pizza, nacho munchable, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Crispy chicken wrap, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber, and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 1 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, roasted veggie pita, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Scrambled eggs, pancakes, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac and cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears, milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Super nachos, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, and milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Crispy chicken wrap, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, turkey sub club, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apple, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, roasted veggie pita, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Scrambled eggs, pancakes, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Friday Oct. 4 Super nachos, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, and milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Pancakes and sausage on a stick, syrup, strawberries, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 Breakfast pizza, yogurt cup, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Biscuit, sausage patty, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Cereal, Pop tart, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 Sloppy Joe, chips, pasta salad, cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Cashew chicken, egg roll, rice, carrots, pears, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cake, strawberries, roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Chicken wrap, beans, broccoli w/ranch, cornbread, muffin, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Pizza, salad, peas, banana, brownie, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 Grilled PB&J, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Pancakes, bacon, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Biscuit, gravy, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 30 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 Cashew chicken, mixed vegetables, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 Pulled pork sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 Chili cheese tots, corn, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 4 Sloppy Joe, French fries, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.