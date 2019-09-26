Sandy- Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 a.m. service with prayer led by Sonya Hodges followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 106.

Happy Anniversary was sung to Dwight & Carla Wilson. Carla Wilson provided a song. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Corey Clayton received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 8.

Our evening service was dismissed to attend the revival at Bradleyville Nazarene Church.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.