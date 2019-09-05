Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Doyle Humbyrd, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, began our 10 am service with prayer led by Carla Wilson followed by the devotional reading from Luke 17. Happy birthday was sung to Connie Johnson and happy anniversary to Marty & Celeste Tyndell. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Wilson as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 8. Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 25. We were dismissed in prayer by Aaron Humbyrd. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.

