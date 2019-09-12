Route 65: The Rebuild Final Phase –– Traffic Alert Closures 

Drivers beware as the northbound Route 65 exit between Route 60 and Sunshine Street in Springfield is closed.

In addition, the eastbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp is closed, along with the westbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp.

Route 60 median crossovers between Route 65 and Greene County Route NN/J interchange east of Springfield are closed.

The northbound right-lane of Glenstone Avenue is closed on the bridge over Route 60 to allow for “free” rights from westbound Route 60-to-northbound Glenstone Avenue ramp.

Eastbound on ramp from Glenstone Avenue / Republic Road to Route 60 is closed.

Westbound Route 60 off ramp at Glenstone Avenue may be closed at times if traffic congestion occurs.

The closures began Friday, Sept. 6, and will remain until as late as Friday, Sept. 20. However, contractor crews are working to accelerate the project, and the northbound Route 65 could open by Saturday or Sunday, Sept. 14-15.

What’s open:

Southbound Route 65 in Springfield is open.

Drivers are urged to avoid northbound Route 65 between Ozark and Springfield.

Please seek alternate routes, and signed detours:

• East detour: East on Route 60, to northbound Missouri Route 125 to I-44

• West detour: West on Route 60 to Missouri Route 360 to I-44

Please note temporary traffic signals are in full operation at Battlefield Road and Blackman Road, and at Greene County Route D and Route 125.

Drivers are urged to use caution.