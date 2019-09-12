Rodney French

Rodney Wayne French, 59, was born in Long Beach, CA, on June 15, 1960, to Donald and Doris French, and passed away in late August 2019.

A 1978 graduate of Ava High School, many of his friends knew Rodney as “Hollywood.” He was a charismatic man with a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. He made friends everywhere he went. He was loyal and always willing to lend a hand. He loved his daughters, football, music and his dog, Baby.

During his life, Rodney worked at Fasco in Ozark and Loren Cook in Springfield, but was particularly proud of the work he did in construction as a framer. He loved the challenge of learning a new trade and was always proud of being able to keep up with the “young guys.” In retirement, Rodney was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of living peacefully by the lake near Protem, MO. It was there that he could spend time on the water with his friends, which was one of his favorite things to do. He loved to have company and spoke fondly of his friends who visited him and the time they spent on the lake.

Rodney will be deeply missed by his mother, Doris French Liniger of Columbia, MO; three siblings, Cynthia Clements of Ozark, MO, Rebecca French Smith and David Smith of Columbia, MO, and Cody and Liz French of Katy, TX; four daughters, Brandy and Joe Lawler of Republic, MO, Casey and Joe Campbell of Grain Valley, MO, Tory French and James Silva, and Carly French of Blue Springs, MO; five granddaughters, two grandsons, four nephews and five nieces.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Donald French.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Rodney’s life on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Ava Family Funeral Home. As was his wish, he was cremated. His celebration of life is under the care of Ava Family Funeral Home.