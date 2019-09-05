Roaring River State Park to Host Storyteller 

Fran Stallings Sept. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 29, 2019 – Come to Roaring River State Park amphitheater to enjoy live music and stories with professional storyteller Fran Stallings. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Stallings travels the world sharing her original songs and stories about animals and ecosystems. Her work is inspired by multicultural folk tales and encourages stewardship for our planet. She uses scientific concepts to create colorful “fact-tales.”

For more information about the event, contact a park naturalist at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center in Roaring River State Park at 417-847-3742.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.