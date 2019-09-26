Red Bank – Alice Lirley

9/23 Hello everyone. Happy Autumn! Yes, our beloved summer months are officially over. But, with all this warm weather, it is hardly fathomable. It help when we notice that the stores are setting up their displays and shelves to accommodate customers in buying for Halloween, Thanksgiving and, yes, even Christmas. We all need to get an early start, you know.

The worship service at Red Bank began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. A warm welcome was provided by Gary Lirley. It was announced that the First Baptist Church of Ava, has arranged for some singing groups to entertain at the Ava High School Performing Arts Building on September 29. Sorry, I didn’t get to write down their names, but I’m sure you will find this FREE event advertised in the paper this week. The doors will be opened at 4:00 pm. The program will begin at 6:00 pm. I hope you will double check this information and plan to attend. Celebrating his birthday with a missions offering was Gary Lirley. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

We all felt blessed to have Jeane Huff back with us. She is still trying to regain her strength after being seriously afflicted by a poisonous tick bite. She said that this illness is much worse than any flu she has ever experienced.

Speaking from I Timothy 6:6-19, for the morning message, Gary pointed out how the Apostle Paul wrote to a young man named Timothy to help him realize that worldly riches had an evil side that if not handled properly, could ruin a person just a quick as it could help that person. He knew that Timothy, being very young could easily think that having more money would make him happier so he wrote these bits of advice, “For the love of money is the root of all evil:–” “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” “But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.”

Gary told how he could relate to Paul’s advice to Timothy because as a young man, he also desired to have money and desired possessions such as fancy housing and new cars. At one time he actually worked at three different jobs trying to get ahead. He did buy a new car, but only to quickly find fault in it and want another car that was sporty enough to meet his fancy. It wasn’t until he lost that car and nearly his family in a bad car wreck that he suddenly realized that his real happiness was not wrapped up in owning and loving that car, but in following Paul’s advice in 2 Timothy 2:21, “Flee also youthful lust; but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” He finally understood that a real, lasting happiness can only come from following the Lord.

Trusting in the Lord came to a sudden fruition this week when our well pump broke down and we had no water that flowed quickly from our sink faucets or from our outside water hydrants. We had no water to drink or to flush toilets with. Of course we quickly called a well drilling company we knew of and trusted, to ask them to help us out as soon as possible. They came out that next morning and gave us the dreaded news that our well pump motor was out and our well would have to be pulled. That news put us immediately in the prayer mode. We asked God to not only supply the funds we would need, but also supply the strength Gary would need to climb a ladder several times to loosen a piece of tin and pull it down so he could determine where to cut a hole in the boards that would give proper access in order to pull our well. To make a long story, short: Together, Gary and I were able to get the job done. We had everything prepared for the drilling rig operator to pull our well pump that next morning. The good news is that our pump had a broken wire. It was repaired and everything was quickly returned inside our well. We again had running water. Praise the Lord!

It was done quickly and efficiently. And, God answered our prayer because Gary and I are none the worse for wear. It is very true that one does not appreciate or sometimes recognize the blessings one has until one suddenly looses them. We may from time to time run out of water and will quickly thirst, but Jesus said in John 7: 37 “— If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” As the song goes, “Jesus gives us water that is not from the well. He gives us living water and sends us forth to tell.”

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember to count your blessings and thank the Lord for them all; especially for good clean, clear water; both for our physical needs and our Spiritual needs. It is God that supplies both.