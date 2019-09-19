Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Sept. 15 – Hello everyone. It seems like I haven’t written an article for a long, long time, but I actually only missed writing an article for two weeks. I had a few problems pop up such as an ulcerated tooth along with another mild infection that seemed to sap my energy for a spell. I’m happy to say that I have been feeling much better this past week. Needless to say, I had to spend quite a bit of time sitting in a dentist chair. I’m just thankful that God blessed me with a greatly talented dentist.

The Red Bank worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. A warm welcome was given by Gary Lirley. It was announced last Sunday that the Ava First Southern Baptist Church is inviting everyone to a Hallelujah Harvest Community Singing and Hog Roast that is set for September 21st at 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Everyone is supposed to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a lot of special music and a lot of food and drinks. I know everyone that can attend will certainly enjoy that. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

Text for the morning message was based on Philippians 4:10-20. To begin the message, Gary ask if working hard to see how much one can accumulate really brings true happiness and contentment. In reading about the life of the Apostle Paul, one can quickly determine that his contentment did not come by the selfishness of trying to gather treasures for himself, but through the act of giving and helping others, at all cost, to know Jesus as their Savior. He knew the difference because he started out his life as an educated, religious man of great means.

While thinking that he was doing God a favor by persecuting those that professed to follow Christ, known as Christians, Paul was stopped by a blinding light one day on his way to arrest some more Christians. God let him know that day he was wrong and kept him blind for a few days so he would have to stop and listen to the truth. Paul spent the rest of his life contented with God’s provisions. One certainly could not get rich in those days by spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In reading this text we find that he rejoiced that the Philippian Church in Philippi cared so much for Paul and the work he was doing for the Lord that they tried to support him as best they could. Paul told them in verse 18 that their gifts to him was, “—an odour of a sweet smell, a sacrifice acceptable, wellpleasing to God.” He went on to tell them that God would also supply all their needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Like Paul, it is a wonderful feeling to trust God for all our needs. It is such a joy to see first hand how God does answer our prayers and does supplies our needs in His own, abundant way. One can read in 2 Corinthians 11:24-27 of how Paul suffered at the hands of his own people because he would not stop telling others about the Gift of Salvation through Jesus Christ.

Visiting in our home during these past two weeks were Les Lirley, Mike Smitley, and Ken Lupton. Mike wanted to get in another trip on his motorcycle to Missouri before the weather changed and talked Les into making the trip with him to visit with us. They both spent one evening visiting in the home of James and Debbie Lirley while they were here.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley were Jeane Huff, James Lirley, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. One of Maxine’s roommates told me that she and her other roommate really enjoyed visiting with her. Sounds like those three girls are having some pretty good gab sessions.

Jeane Huff had to spend a couple of days last week in Cox Hospital to recover from a poisonous tick bite. She suddenly became very ill with a high fever and a bright red rash on the trunk of her body. She, at first thought she had been bitten by the flu bug, but come to find out her problem actually originated from a tick bite. One never knows sometimes from where our next problem may come from. We just have to be vigilant. We are thankful for her recovery,

Gary and I spoke to his sister, Judy Smith, over the phone. She is contemplating some very dangerous surgery on the vertebra of her neck. Even her doctor told her to be in prayer and ask God to help her with her decision. It was good to hear that there are new procedures that have been developed for this type of surgery. It may be great for some and maybe not so great for others. It all depends on the situation, I’m sure. We are praying for you Judy. I know she would appreciate your prayers too.

Gary and I attended the funeral held for my cousin, Harold Metcalf, last Monday morning. His funeral was well attended. He was a very good man and was well thought of by all who knew him. We were impressed by all who stood up to attest to his kindness and generosity. One man, who knew him well, told me that there needed to be more Harold Metcalfs in this world. His internment was at the Union Grove Cemetery. There were many relatives and friends at Harold’s funeral that Gary and I hadn’t seen for years. One was my cousin, Jerry Cox. He greeted me and told me to keep writing my articles because he liked reading them to find out what was going on in and around his birth place and old stomping grounds. I’ll do my best Jerry. Thanks for your encouragement. I understand that a meal was prepared for his family at a church in Ava to be held after the service was completed. Gary and I only attended the funeral because I wasn’t feeling well. We decided to pick up the prescription ordered by my doctor, and go on home so I could rest. I spent the rest of the day in bed. I began to feel some better the next day.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Be loving. Be generous. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5).