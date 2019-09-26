Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

9-18 – Hello again. Has anyone seen summer? Just a few more days and it will be gone. It seems like it was only here about a month. And then too hot to do anything.

Berta came one day and took Walt to the V.A. Clinic to see a social worker so she could see what all help he needed. So she’s going to get him some help, but so far we haven’t seen any of any kind. Berta said she would go ahead and get him a walker and let him pay for it instead of waiting for V.A. to get it. Right now, he’s getting around pretty good. While they were gone to Davenport for that appointment, I got a neighbor to take me to the store to get groceries and try to stock up again. I had picked up some of my meds while there, but they didn’t have two of them ready and right after I gt back home they sent me a text that others were ready. I didn’t want to ask neighbor Lori to take me again that quick and the next a.m. Anita called and said she would come visit us if we would be home. So we would and she did. As usual we really enjoyed the day with her. We went to eat lunch at the local restaurant and there were so many cars parked there, we didn’t have anywhere to park and thought there wouldn’t be anywhere to sit inside, so we sent to the good old stand-by drive-through. I hadn’t eaten a big burger for a long time so I ate one of those. Then Anita took us to the store so I could get my meds and we both did a little shopping. Then we went to check on the storage shed and everything was still fine there. Those moth balls must really do the trick to keep the mice out. They come in 3 or 4 mesh bags to a box so I kept them in the bags and all along the inside of the bottom of the door. That way, they’re not in the clothes and other things. I couldn’t use them if they were because I can’t stand the smell of them. I guess most people can’t. What we did see there were a lot of spiders all around on the floor. They were just crawling around all over. They were mostly little ones and I guess they were looking for a place to spend the winter. I will have to be careful when I go through my things because it’s not all in the tote boxes with lids. Anita is really afraid of spiders.

When we were in the store, she helped me pick out some makeup that should be good for my dry skin. That’s due to the diabetes and being a little tad older.

Lisa’s baby boy is due in December and Jacob’s baby River will be about 8 months old and I think he will be her baby’s uncle. Because River is Lisa’s grandson and Kylie is River’s sister, so I guess she will be an aunt. It’s kind of confusing with them being so young. Well, Kylie will be 5 next month but still young to be an aunt.

Jacob and Cloey?? brought River out here to see me not long ago. I sure was happy to get to see him and hold him. He’s four months old. Of course I took pictures of him while he was here. They tried to get him to smile for the picture but he had gotten four shots that day and had an ear infection in both ears so he for sure didn’t feel like smiling, poor little thing. The mailman is later on Wednesday because it’s Tipton’s paper day, so if I hurry, maybe I can get this in the mail.

I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye, bye for now –