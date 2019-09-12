Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Sept. 5 – Well, here it is September. Where did the summer go? I can’t even hardly remember it. It seems like it lasted for about a month. I’m like the quote I saw in a catalog “It takes all day for me to get nothing done.” Seems like I have good intentions, but other things come up and I get sidetracked. And the days go by so fast just like the months and years. I don’t think it’s just us “old folks” either. I think time goes fast for the younger ones too. We’re just living in fast times and it seems to get faster all the time.

We have a beautiful day this morning. Sunshine and cooler temps. The kind of day you can open the windows and give the air conditioner a break on the electric bill. So many things going on. The really good thing is that I finally got to see my great-great grandson, River. They brought him up here one day last week and of course he is sweet as can be. I got to hold and also take pictures of him. He’s 4 months old now. They were trying to get him to smile for the pictures but he had just got 4 shots that day and had ear infections in both ears, so I can understand why he didn’t feel like smiling. He was just starting to get fussy before they left. It was so good to get to see them again.

Like I always say, everyone’s so busy with their work, and other things they don’t have time to visit the way people used to do. I remember when that used to be the main source of entertainment – to visit with family and friends. It will never be that way again. At one time, the wife stayed home and took care of the house and kids and the husband worked to make the money. Now, everyone has to work and do everything else too. Last Thursday, Anita came up here and took us to Davenport to Walt’s bank and then on the way back we stopped at our favorite place to eat when we make a trip to the cities. Then on Friday, granddaughter Candi came and got us and took us to Davenport for Walt’s check up with his Army doctor. They built a new clinic and it’s much closer than when it was in Bettendorf. So they’re going to get all kinds of help for him: new glasses, hearing aids, walker with a seat on it, visiting nurse, someone to do light housekeeping, Meals on Wheels, and all kinds of good things. Next month he’s supposed to go to Iowa City to the V.A. and get a brain scan to find out what’s making him so forgetful. That is getting worse. They want to find out if it’s dementia or Alzheimer’s and give him something for it. And he has an appointment on the 11th there in Geriatrics to see how he’s doing that way. I’m writing all of this because he has several family members who read the Herald, so I don’t have to notify all of them and this way they will know what’s going on with him and also my family are interested. We just don’t keep in touch much anymore. Except my cousin and I, Edna (Caudill) Pruett of Nixa, MO. We still write to each other the old fashioned way, with pen and paper. Last Friday p.m. Jared, Carrie, and Anita came out and did a few things that I needed help with. God bless them.

Well, I know I had too much stuff in this little apartment, but I was working on getting rid of a lot of it. The manager (landlady) had been really nice about it and the inspectors hadn’t said anything except one time we had to move my refrigerator from a little room because they couldn’t get into the breaker box. So one day last week the landlady came and said I had 24 hours to get someone in here to help me or she would get someone for $85 an hour and I would pay for it and I had 24 hours to get a lot of this stuff out or she would evict me. So it scared me half to death. So I rented a huge storage shed for $75/month and got 2 of the neighbor men (plus $75 deposit- $8 for lock and key) and I paid the guys that helped me $100 each because they really did a good job. The things I moved out and put in the shed looked like a lot in here but only a drop in the bucket in the big shed. The people I rented it from said mice get in there and last winter when the snow and ice melted water ran in there. They have pallets to set the stuff on and said to put moth balls all along the inside of the door to keep the mice from chewing up some of my good clothes and boots, so yesterday I got one of the neighbors that helped before to take us to the store so I could stock up on groceries and I got some more of the tote boxes and went to check on my stuff in the shed and boxed some stuff that wasn’t. I didn’t see where any mice had been in there and the one trap I managed to set wasn’t sprung. Two different people here have told me that the landlady just threatened me so I would hurry and get it done and I told them that wasn’t a very professional way for her to do things.

I have been praying so much for God to help me in all this and he is really coming through for me. Again, this a.m. too. A good friend and neighbor here came this a.m. and she found out about me and my storage shed and she has a great big one too and doesn’t have much in it and wanted to know if I wanted to share hers and split the cost. She pays $70/month so it will just cost me $35/month and it’s on the way to the store and my doctor. So thank you God again and again and again.

Walt’s daughter, Berta, is going to take us to all of his appointments, so that’s good to know so we don’t have to try to get someone to take us. She is going to put his car in my name, but I probably won’t drive much, and his family doesn’t want me to drive it while it’s in his name and I can understand that. So the neighbor with the shed said she will take me places. When I went to my doctor the time before last I had gained 10 lbs back of the 30 lbs I lost. Then, when I went last month, I had lost that, so she gave me some meds for stress and said that might help and told me to eat foods with high protein and protein bars and I have gained some. I really needed the stress meds. My stress was just about to its limit. Maybe it was to the limit with other things going on too. I still need to be busy getting thing packed up to donate and see if I have anything else to store.

Walt and I each have closets and mine has shelves in the back, so I had to take all my clothes down so I can get to the shelves and rearrange and see what I can get rid of. I have so many VCR tapes and I’m throwing a lot of them away and the tall shelf-like holders. Some I will see if the charity wants them. I’ve got 4 VCR players, but having trouble getting one hooked up to the new TV.

I saw where Walt’s nephew, Mitch Allison, is on a prayer list, so I want to send him a get-well wish from Walt and me. His (late) dad, Dale and Walt are brothers. Walt is 89 years old now. And I better quit this before it gets too long to print. So “I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels.”

Take care of yourselves and each other …and bye bye for now.