Public Urged to Help #STOPTrackTragedies During Rail Safety Week in North America

JEFFERSON CITY, Sept. 23 – Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. Missouri Operation Lifesaver, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada are joining forces this week to observe Rail Safety Week in North America. As part of Rail Safety week, the organizations are releasing new videos in their ongoing public awareness campaign aimed at saving lives near railroad tracks.

The campaign, called #STOPTrackTragedies, features seven videos, each telling the personal stories of people affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents — including victims, friends and family members, locomotive engineers, and first responders. One video will be released each day through social media during Rail Safety Week, and the full campaign can be viewed at stoptracktragedies.ca and oli.org.

In Missouri each year, approximately 45 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents. Operation Lifesaver – which operates in the U.S. and Canada – works to prevent these needless incidents from happening.

“Our goal with #STOPTrackTragedies is to show that making an unsafe decision around tracks and trains – whether it’s to play on railway equipment, use tracks as a shortcut, or even glance at your cellphone at a crossing – can have devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and members of your community,” said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada.

“Preventing railroad crossing and trespass incidents is so important in our state, and the events held throughout Rail Safety Week underscore our core mission – to save lives.” said Missouri Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator Tim Hull.

Visitors to stoptracktragedies.ca and oli.org are asked to join OL’s campaign by sharing the videos and other messaging on social media using the hashtags #STOPTrackTragedies and #RailSafetyWeek.