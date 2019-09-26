Public Comment Period on Project PARTNER on Ava Now Underway –– Public Meeting Oct. 3 in Ava

The Ava / Cassville / Willow Springs Ranger District (ACWRD) of the Mark Twain National Forest is public comments on project PARTNER (Programmatic Adaptive Restoration of Terrestrial Ecological Resources) on Ava.

The project area encompasses all of the 1.1 and 1.2 management prescription areas on the Ava Unit of the ACWRD (56,739 acres).

A public meeting detailing this project will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:00 p.m. at Ava City Hall, located at 404 S. Jefferson St., Ava, Mo.

The legal notice announcing this initiative may be found on Page B-2 of this issue.

The primary objective of the project is to restore natural communities to desired condition as defined by the Mark Twain Forest Plan and adaptively maintain desired condition. The project will also authorize the expansion of existing prescribed fire units to improve efficacy, costs/acre, and safety of burning operations.

The project analysis and subsequent decision will be completed in consideration of relevant environmental effects.

The ACWRD District Ranger is presently considering public comments on this project before completing an environmental analysis or making a final decision.

Additional information about this proposal is available on our website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/projects. To obtain more information about this project, please contact William Stasey at (417) 683-4428 ext. 131 or william.stasey@usda.gov.

Comments on this proposal will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of this notice

Submit written comments to District Ranger, Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District, 1006 S. Jefferson, Ava, Missouri 65608. Fax comments to (417) 683-5722 or email them to comments-eastern-mark-twain-ava@fs.fed.us (subject line: Project PARTNER on Ava Comments). Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Adobe (.pdf) or Word (.doc).