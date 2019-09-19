Exploring the Ecology, Culture, and History of the Missouri River, from Hermann to the Confluence

SEPT. 17 –– Paddle MO 2019 will be held starting this weekend, September 21-25.

Paddle MO is an educational journey down the last 100 miles of the Missouri River, beginning at Hermann and ending at the confluence with the Mississippi River. Participants travel by canoe or kayak over five days and paddle through the confluence with the Mississippi River during the last mile of the trip. Along the way, participants stop at the historic river towns of New Haven, Washington, Augusta, and St. Charles. This year’s event will have over 100 total participants from 12 U.S. states.

This is the 4th annual Paddle MO trip and is hosted by the Missouri Stream Team Watershed Coalition (Stream Teams United), the nonprofit coalition of Missouri Stream Teams.

The Paddle MO route covers between 12 to 27 miles each day during only daylight hours. Lead river guides include professional canoe instructors and educators from Earth’s Classroom. Participants are also accompanied by a motorized safety boat provided by Missouri River Relief.

The daily route for this year’s journey is:

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Hermann, MO to New Haven, MO

Sunday, Sept. 22 – New Haven, MO to Augusta, MO

Monday, Sept. 23 – Augusta, MO to St. Charles, MO

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – St. Charles, MO to Florissant, MO

Wed., Sept. 25 – Florissant, MO to Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

This year’s journey will have a special focus on the Native American history of the Missouri River Valley, and will include a presentation by educators dressed in authentic period clothing representing Native Americans and French traders from the Lewis and Clark period of the early 1800’s. The educational programs will also include historical details of the German heritage of Missouri River towns, the Lewis and Clark journey, the ecology of large rivers, and a presentation by Missouri River Relief describing how the Missouri River has changed in the last 200 years.

In addition, this year’s trip is bringing awareness to the issue of invasive bush honeysuckle (Amur honeysuckle, Lonicera maackii) within the Missouri River corridor in the greater St. Louis region. Missouri Stream Team volunteers and the public are invited to a “Honeysuckle Warrior” workshop and field day, October 26 and 27 in Weldon Springs, MO to learn more about the importance of removing this invasive species from natural areas. More information can be found at www.streamteamsunited.org.

For more information about Paddle MO, visit www.paddlemo.org, call 573-586-0747, or write to Stream Teams United at PO Box 483, Shelbina, MO 63468.

Stream Teams United is sponsoring this program in partnership with the Missouri Humanities Council (MHC) and with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The MHC is the only state wide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.