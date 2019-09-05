One Minor Accident,  One Fatality Reported Leading Into Labor Day 

On August 29, Dominic Gustin, age 19, of Mansfield, Mo., was traveling northbound on Hwy. 5, two miles south of Ava, when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a guard rail.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gustin attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the highway and struck the guard rail.  The vehicle became airborne and hit a tree.   

Dominic, driving a 1998 Ford Ranger truck, was wearing a seat belt and only minor injuries were reported.   The incident occurred in Douglas County at 4:20 a.m. and was investigated by Trooper D.L. Nash.

Earlier in the week on August 22, a fatal wreck occurred on Mo. 181, 1-1/2 miles north of Dora.  According to the report, William C. Carper, age 46, of Dora, Mo., was driving southbound in a 2007 Mini Cooper when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road and overturned ejecting the driver.  Carper, alone in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt.  

The accident occurred at 4:00 a.m. in Douglas County, and was investigated by Trooper J. W. Philpott. He was assisted by Corporal N.J. Britt and Corporal J.C. Howell, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.    

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR