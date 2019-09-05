Ola Sue Tate

Ola Sue Souder Tate entered this world on April 16, 1931, and departed on September 1, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri, to spend eternity in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ola Sue was born in a little rock house not far from Vanzant, Missouri. She moved to Ava with her father, Don Ray Souder, and her mother, Stella Lillian Coats Souder, when she was in the third grade to live in the Douglas County jail after her father was elected sheriff.

In the fifth grade, Ola Sue began singing in a trio with her best friends Wanda Lou and Evelyn, and they sang together through their third year of college. Ola Sue was an Art and Music teacher for 31 years and taught 7th grade Art at Jarrett Junior High in Springfield for 23 years. She loved calligraphy and taught it (and sign language) in the Springfield community for several years. Ola Sue was a member of First Baptist Church in Springfield and the Discovery Class.

Ola Sue is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a son, Souder Tate, and Elizabeth, his wife, and a daughter, Casey Tate Jones, and her husband, Dan. Ola Sue is also survived by grandchildren Maranda, Chelsea, Madison, Landon, Drew, Baker, and Mary, and great grand-children Evelyn and Elise, by her 100-year-old aunt Mildred, by numerous cousins and friends, and by Lily, her 15 year old mini-pin.

Ola Sue passed away in her own home where she had lived for over 50 years thanks to the steadfast love and care of many people, but with special gratitude to Brennon, Nikki, Shelli, and Treston.

Private family graveside service for Ola Sue will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. A visitation will be prior to the service on Monday, September 9th from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date to be held at First Baptist Church in Springfield. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Overton. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the Jericho Commission, www.jerichocommission.org. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.