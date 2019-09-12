Norma Lea Stillings, 82 years, 8 months, 24 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on September 6, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks with her brothers and family by her side.

Norma Lea was born December 13, 1936 in Ava, MO in Douglas County to Aaron Ledford “Ted” and Nora (Maggard) Stillings.

Norma Lea was raised her entire life in Douglas County. She helped her parents on the farm as long as she could. She was a Christian and a member of Breedon Freewill Baptist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and watching cooking shows, and she loved to visit with people. Norma Lea never knew a stranger. She adored her family.

Norma Lea was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister, Wilma Ilene.

She is survived by her brothers, Terry Stillings, Tony & Linda Stillings all of Ava, MO, nephews and their spouses, Tim & Laura Stillings and Bryan & Renee Stillings, great nieces and nephews, Austin, Ashtin, Aaron & Serenity, Caleb & Shae, Weston & friend, Regan, Emily & friend, Aaron, and great-great niece, Audrey, and extended family and friends.

Funeral services for Norma Lea were Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Dwain Moore. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International.

