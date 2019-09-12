National Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 15-21

Car seats save lives.

JEFFERSON CITY – Is your child in the right safety seat? The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to ensure all caregivers of young children know the importance of buckling children in an appropriate child restraint.

In 2018, nine children less than eight years of age were killed and 62 suffered serious injuries as occupants in motor vehicle crashes in Missouri. Thirty percent of the children killed and seriously injured were not properly restrained in a car seat or safety belt.

Missouri law requires all children under eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat, unless:

They are at least 80 pounds; or

They are at least 4’9” tall.

However, highway safety professionals recommend children remain in an appropriate child safety seat until they meet all three criteria. Motorists can expect increased enforcement of Missouri’s child seat safety laws throughout this campaign.

“The goal is to make sure all parents and caregivers are correctly securing all children in the right car restraints for their age and size,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee for the coalition. “Safety seats prevent serious injuries and could save your child’s life.”

Child safety seat technicians will provide education and car seat inspections at locations across the state. In central Missouri, you can participate in the Car Seat Check event at the Jefferson City Fire Department, Station 2 on E. McCarty Street on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. A list of car seat inspection stations and locations across the state can be found at seatcheck.org. Appointments may be necessary.

Also, remember that car seats have expiration dates. Due to the extreme heat and cold that they’re subject to, they can break down over time. Used car seats can also be dangerous, especially if you don’t know the seat’s history.

“We urge everyone to get their child safety seats inspected,” said Nelson. “When it comes to the safety of a child, there is no room for mistakes.”

For more information on Child Passenger Safety Week, visit saveMOlives.com. You can also follow Save MO Lives on Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat and Instagram.