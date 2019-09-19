National Assisted Living Week Celebrations at Ava Place

Residents at Ava Place have enjoyed celebrating National Assisted Living Week. During the week, residents enjoyed a special lunch visit from Mayor Burrely Loftin and wife Penny, at left. They also took part in a canvas paint party sponsored by Ava Art Guild, and were visited by Ava’s first grade students, Ava Police officers, and members from the Fire Department. They enjoyed Hat Day, and a host of many other activities.

