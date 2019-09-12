Murrah/Summers Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in payment of debt secured by a Deed of Trust executed by Robert Murrah, a single person, and Karla Summers, a single person, dated September 18, 2009, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri, in Instrument Number 091571, the undersigned Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on October 10, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to wit, at or about 1:00 p.m. at the North front door of the Douglas County Courthouse in the City of Ava, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate described in said Deed of Trust and situated in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE W 1⁄2 NW 1⁄4 OF SECTION 21, T 27, R 17 WHICH LIES N OF STATE HIGHWAY #14 EXCEPT THAT PART OF NW 1⁄4 DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NW CORNER OF SAID FORTY AND RUN THENCE S 495 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST AND TO EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE RUN N 495 FEET AND TO THE NE CORNER OF SAID FORTY, THENCE RUN WEST AND TO THE NW CORNER OF SAID FORTY, THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EXCEPTION. ALSO EXCEPT THAT PART OF W 1⁄2 NW 1⁄4 OF SAID SECTION 21, T 27, R 17, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT 495 FEET S OF NE CORNER OF THE NW 1⁄4, THENCE RUN W 700 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH AND TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY #14, THENCE FOLLOW SAID N RIGHT- OF-WAY LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND TO THE POINT WHERE IT INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF THE NW 1⁄4 NW 1⁄4, THENCE RUN NORTH, ALONG SAID FORTY LINE AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EXCEPTION.

THE E 1⁄2 NE 1⁄4 OF SECTION 20, T 27, R 17, ALL THAT PART OF THE E 1⁄2 SE 1⁄4 NE 1⁄4 OF SECTION 20, T 27, R 17, WHICH LIES N OF STATE HIGHWAY #14, EXCEPT A PORTION OF SAID E 1⁄2 E 1⁄2 NE 1⁄4 DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT E 1⁄4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 20, THENCE RUN N 684 FEET AND TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY #14, THENCE RUN S 80 DEGREES, 9 MINUTES, 15 SECONDS W ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE 238.44 FEET AND TO THE IRON PIN FOR A NEW POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN N 479.87 FEET, THENCE RUN W 421.70 FEET, THENCE RUN S 553.06 FEET AND TO THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY #14, THENCE RUN N 80 DEGREES, 9 MINUTES, 15 SECONDS E 428 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EXCEPTION. SUBJECT TO RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR STATE HIGHWAY #14 AS IT NOW RUNS.

ALSO SUBJECT TO EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS ALONG THE EXISTING DRIVEWAY AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY AS RECORDED IN BOOK 208 AT PAGES 37- 38 IN THE OFFICE OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY RECORDER.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

Kirk Penner, Trustee

c/o Law Office of

Kristin Krebs, LLC

Attorney to Trustee

P.O. Box 849

Marshfield, MO 65706

(417)859-5742

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Section 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

09-12-w52-4t