Multiple Traffic Accidents This Week; Fatality Crash in Gainesville, Ava

A fatality traffic crash occurred in Gainesville, Mo., Monday, Sept. 9, at 4:11 p.m. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 5 and Third Street.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larane D. Wright, age 73, of Zanoni, Mo., failed to stop at the intersection, and pulled out in front of a northbound 2011 Volvo semi-tractor trailer truck driven by Richard Moscicki, of London Ontario, Canada.

Wright was driving a 2015 Fiat 500, and had one passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was Lonnie E. Crisp, age 75, of Caulfield, Mo., who was killed in the crash. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

At the time of the report, Wright was listed in serious condition.

The crash was investigated by Trooper D. L. Nash, with assistance from Corporal D. J. Johnson and Sergeant S. R. Richardson, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol major crash investigation unit.

On Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, at 5:00 p.m., a fatality crash took the life of Mitchell C. Garcia, age 53, of Ava. Garcia was westbound on Highway 76, 2.5 miles east of Goodhope, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Garcia was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt.

The scene was investigated by Corporal D. J. Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Goodhope Fire Department.

A single car accident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 8, when a 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Kristopher J. Henson, age 16, of Springfield, Mo., over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the road, where the vehicle overturned and hit a fence. The accident occurred one mile south of Brixey. The passenger in the car, Davon Henson, age 14, received moderate injuries.

Kristopher was wearing a seat belt; Davon was not. Both occupants were transported to a local medical center for additional care.

The incident was investigated by Corporal D. J. Johnson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was assisted by Trooper D. L. Nash.

On Monday, Sept. 9, in Ava, at approximately 8:33 a.m., Destiny Beckwith, age 25, of Ava, failed to yield at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Highway 5. Beckwith was traveling west, crossing over Hwy. 5 onto Y Hwy. when the 2004 Hyundai Elantra she was driving crashed into the back driver’s side of a southbound 2005 Mercury Mountaineer SUV driven by Donna Gentry, age 54, of Ava, Mo.

The impact pushed Gentry’s vehicle into the guard rail on the southwest side of the intersection.

Gentry, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported for medical care.

According to the Ava Police report, Beckwith was not wearing a seat belt, but a child passenger in the vehicle was properly restrained in a child seat.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Sergeant David Overcast of the Ava Police Department.