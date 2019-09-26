Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

“Biblical World View” classes are being taught by Dana Fourman. The first of 9 monthly sessions was held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12:30 and 6:00 p..m.

The current staff at Mt. Zion Bible School is Linda Murray (Principal), Norman Murray (7-12 Supervisor), James Cobb (1-6 Monitor), Barbara Uhles (1-6 part-time), Dana Fourman (Music, Athletics, Homeschool), Cheryl Paxton (Preschool Director & Choir Accompanist), Questel Dannen (Pre-K Teacher), Sheena Mahan (Preschool Teacher), Darrell Swearengin (Supt. ), Bryan Jones (Financial Sec.), Lilah Sherman (Sec.), Becky Fleming (Nurse), Adam Freeman (Maintenance), J.R. Downen (Maintenance), Alex Fourman (Basketball Coach), & Bob Thompson, Jr. (Campus Pastor).

The special song in the Sunday morning service was a solo by Cinda Thompson. James Cox and John Dale were the ushers. Pastor Bob preached on “Christ’s Parable of Life” from the Parable of the Talents in Matthew 25. (1) A trust committed – allotment, ability, assets; (2) A trading commodity – endowments, enjoyments, employment; (3) A terminating closing – character (good or wicked), conduct (faithful or slothful), conclusion (enter or cast).

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Bryan Jones sang a solo. The speakers were John and Sherry Poff from the Lakota Indian Mission in Martin, SD. It is important for every Chrsitian to answer God’s call and lay up treasures in heaven.

The Poffs also spoke in the School Chapel Servce Monday morning. The students recalled hearing “Amazing Grace” in the Lakota language, that the old folks liked “Puppy Soup,” that they have medicine men, and that they get lots of snow in SD.

Cheryl Paxton gave the reports in the monthly missionary meeting Wed. night.

God is in the cleansing business, not in the white-washing business.