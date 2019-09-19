Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Sept. 16 – The Parent Teacher Fellowship hosted its annual Get-Acquainted Family Potluck Supper Friday evening, Sept. 6. Following the meal, Barbara Uhles introduced the board members, the faculty, and the staff of M.Z.B.S. Genessa Feeman called the business meeting to order. Cheryl Paxton gave the treasurer’s report. Plans were made for the Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction on Oct. 11.

An 80th birthday reception for Jeanetta Cardin was held in Cardwell Caferetia Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7. It was hosted by Debbie Query and her daughters.

The “March Offering” in Sunday School was collected by Greyson, Elliot, Kiersten, and McKenna Jones. In the morning worship service, there was a trio number by Dana Fourman, Jesse and Cheryl Paxton.

Bro. Ken Thompson preached from Malachi 3:1-4. “The Lord, whom ye seek, shall suddenly come to his temple.” The temple of the Lord is our hearts. When the conditions are right, lightning comes suddenly. And when the conditions are right, the Holy Spirity comes suddenly.

Visitors included he Caleb Kauffman family from Gallup, NM; Debbie and Heidi Query from Gravette, AR; Mara and Joshua Hulin and daughters from Longview, TX.

There were testimonies in the Sunday evening service by Mary and Vicky Thompson, Delbert Mrray, and Caleb Kauffman. Norman Murray led in prayer. Brian Haynes played a piano solo.The message by Ken Thompson was from 1 Kings 13, about King Jereboam and the young prophet from Judah.

Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson were gone this week for her brother’s funeral in Ohio. Brian Haynes spoke inthe Wed. evening prayer meeting on “What the Bible Can Do for Us.”

Prayers were by Dennis Uhles and Lilah Sherman.