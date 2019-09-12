Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Sept. 9 – One car in the parking lot attracted a lot of attention after the church service Sunday morning. It was a restored 1950 Ford sedan, recently purchased by Wesley and Sandra McBryant.

Delbert Murray sang a solo, following a recording of a story by his late wife, Orilla. Bob Thompson, Jr., gave a seasonal sermon “Labor” based on John 6:26-29 “Labor not for the meat which perisheth, but for that which endureth unto everlasting life, which the Son of man shall give unto you.” Wasted labor. Worthwile labor. Worthy labor. “Six days shalt thou labor…”

In the Sunday evening service, Phyllis Arnold led in prayer for hurricane vicitms in the Bahamas. Sheena Mahan sang the special song.

“Come” was the title of the sermon by co-pastor Cinda Thompson. “The Lord said unto Noah, Come thou and all they house into the ark.” (Genesis 7:1) “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:18).

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service, and Judy Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “The Inheritance of the Saints” from Ephesians 1:11.

Those from Mt. Zion who attended the Labor Day Fellowship Picnic and Games at Fordland Chruch of God Fellowship Hall included Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Mary Thompson, Phyllis Arnold, Dennis and Barbara Uhls.

The new school year for Country Sunshine Preschool and Kindergarten began Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. Recent speakers in Chapel for grades 1-12 have included Pastor Bob (A Bent Spoon), Darell Swearengin (You Can Be Adopted as God’s Child), and James Cobb (7 C’s of History: Creation, Corruptoin, Catastrophe, Confusion, Christ, Cross, Consumation), Cooper Murray (memorized Psalm for speech class.)