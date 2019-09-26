Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Another wonderful worship day began with pledges, singing and remembering each one in need of prayer. Lots of needs in our small community, the same as all others. Continue to pray for each other, the church, bereaved, lost and always for our pastor.

Last Sunday, Brother Charles had a thoughtful message entitled, “Who has your back?” That is a popular saying these days, however, those who have Jesus as their Lord, truly are blessed with His protection.

This Sunday, Brother Charles read Jonah 1, with the message, “Where are you?” Jonah tried to run from the job God had given him, but discovered it wasn’t possible, and finally gave in, though his message wasn’t well received.

The 5th Sunday Meeting will be at Romance Church, Friday and Saturday night.

Camp work day will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

William Scott and daughter, Sandra, of Idaho, visited last Monday, with Jewell Elliott.

Bonita Winingham came to spend last weekend with Jewell Elliott. Visiting them Friday evening was LeAnna and Nora Elliott, James and Tammy Elliott. On Saturday, Bonita and Jewell met Sandy Lakey, April McFarlin and Amy Porter to spend the day enjoying Wilder Days in Mansfield. Bonita returned home Sunday morning.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison this week were Dan and Kim Clements, Harlin and Shirley Hutchison.

Kay Hutchison spent some time at HOTO recently, visiting old friends, Guy and Glenda Scott, Fern Bishop and James Degase.

Kay also dropped by to see Lenore Burton, last Saturday, and found her to be doing quite well. She and Judy Jenkins were sharing lunch together.

Sorry to hear Beverly Robison has been suffering with another bout of pneumonia, best wishes to her.

Harold and Kay Hutchison stopped by to visit Lucille DeBerry last Wednesday while in Springfield.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown drove to West Plains last Sunday to celebrate birthdays. Doug and Kristi were hosts for several relatives, honoring Kayley and Doug on their special days.

On their way down, the Lansdowns stopped in Mansfield and shared breakfast with brother, Paul Cox.