Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Our worship began with pledges, singing and asking for answers to prayers for our congregation. Many are still struggling to regain their health. Pray for each other.

We were glad to have visitors for Sunday school and church.

Brother Charles began his scripture reading in Proverbs, however, he read several others. The main thought was, are we sharpeners or are we dullers? He used a knife as an example, if we encourage others or if we tear or knock them down. We certainly didn’t want to be the dullest knife in the drawer!

We appreciated having Sister Gladys play the piano for us in all our services, Sunday.

We had Old Folk’s Day in the afternoon. Although our group wasn’t as large this year as it has been in times past, it was still a fun time, with lots of laughter and fellowship. The gentlemen getting gifts from the church were Lyle Piland and Larry Bassham from Nixa, and the ladies were Lois Creech and Pauline Hathcock. We had lots of prizes to give away and everyone always enjoys those. Kim Smith was the birthday girl, again this year.

Several folks brought lunch and stayed after church until Old Folk’s Day.

We send get well wishes to Trellis Hathcock, who just got out of the hospital, Sunday. We missed everyone that didn’t make it.

Nora Elliott had a fever one day so she spent the day with grandma Jewell.

Jewell attended the funeral for Beverly Tetrick, last week.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown had the misfortune of having some damage when the lightning storm came through, a few weeks back. Several had to do without their phones for several days, as well as other things.

Jeanne Cox has her grandson, Lincoln, with her, part of the time.

Pat spoke with Paul, by phone, and he seemed to be doing okay.

Danny and Kim Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Monday morning.