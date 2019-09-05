Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

It was a good day for worship with all our usual beginnings and many prayer concerns. Miss Nora Elliott was our visitor today.

Brother Charles finished his three part series about having our supplies ready. All of these things we have to be prepared to fight the world and devil must be in place before we need them, or the battle comes.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchinson last week were Kim, Danny, Morgan Clements, Harlin and Shirley Hutchison, Dylan, Morgan, Grant and Claire Clements.

Old Folks Day will be Sunday, September 8th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Please come to sing, read or just enjoy the afternoon.

Kay Hutchison visited Jewell Elliott last Friday. Vic Burdan visited via telephone with Kay Hutchison, from Manila.

Floyd and Bonita Winningham spent several days in Branson and surrounding areas last week. They were joined by St. Louis friends, Dan and Connie Thompson. They visited with Jewell Elliott before returning home Wednesday.

James and Tammy Elliott and Jewell Elliot attended a cookout at the home of Doug and Tina Johnson in Seymour.