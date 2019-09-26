Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

September 23 –Well, fall has made its entrance with a beautiful day and some rain for at least some of us. We had almost an inch in our rain gauge. This is the first rain for the month of September at our location. It was beginning to be very dry. We are thankful for every drop.

Our Sunday service started out with prayer and scripture reading and then classes. We had a fair crowd out for church with good singing and preaching. It was good to have Brother Ray Dobbs with us in church again. He stays busy so we are glad when he has a chance to come to be in church with us at Mt. Olive. Our prayer list for the sick is always long and we’re very glad to report prayers have been answered for little Luke. He was in the hospital a few days but is now home and doing better each day according to his mommy. We are all very thankful that he is better.

Our Fourth Friday night singing is on September 27th, at Eastern Gate Baptist and we want everyone to feel welcome to come and join in singing. There will be snacks following the singing.

Daryl Coffer had a birthday last week and Paul & Glenna have an anniversary this week. We are happy to have Jake and Ashlynn Loveland home to stay after 4 years in the Marine Corp. God has been very good to us. We also are glad that our Aberdeen, SD grandkids will be transferring closer to Mo this year. Looking forward to seeing them more often now.

September is flying by and I know October will do the same so let’s try to get out and enjoy the fall colors in Missouri. For now, have a blessed week and remember ….. “ Look for something beautiful in everything God allows in your life.”