Monday Nite Music With  Special Music, Performers to Appear

Monday Night Jam at the Senior Center next week promises to have special guests, as well as special performances. So join the fun and mark your calendar for Monday, Sept. 23.

Howard Hale, an Ava native who played with the Baldknobbers for 38 years before retiring and moving back to Ava, has invited several of his fellow performers to participate in the upcoming Monday Jam, and several have agreed to appear. These performers are bringing instruments and will be ready to perform.

Most of the two-hour program will be dedicated to the visiting performers, as this is a reunion of musicians, who performed together for many years. Residents who attend will have the opportunity to see and meet the stars, and enjoy outstanding music.

Monday Jam begins with food and snacks at 5:00 p.m., and music begins at 6 pm. Food and drinks are free, but donations are requested. All donations are given to the senior center to assist with meals and the Meals on Wheels program.

For this event, the food is being sponsored by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association, and a full meal will be provided. This includes an entrée, sides, rolls, and drinks. Those attending are asked to bring a dessert.

Monday Night Jam has been an event in Ava for six years. The program has a stage band which consists of –– Charles Lee, lead guitar; Jan Lee, bass guitar; JD Morrison, rhythm guitar; Dwight Armour, lead guitar; Kenny Farmer, steel guitar; and Howard Hale, keyboard. Individuals from the audience are also welcome to sing or play on stage. The evening is a fun evening of free entertainment.

The public is invited to attend and participate in this weekly activity.