Mitchell Garcia, 53 years, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on September 10, 2019 in Ava, Missouri from an auto accident.

Mitchell was born May 3, 1966 in San Juan County, New Mexico to Joe P. and Ruby M. (Flores) Garcia.

A private celebration of his life will be held by his family and friends.

Cremation arrangements for Mitchell are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri.

