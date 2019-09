By University Communications

Missouri State University conferred 597 degrees to students in summer 2019.

Students earned a total of 361 bachelor’s degrees, 222 master’s degrees, 10 doctorate degrees and four specialist degrees.

Beyond the standard expectations, the university recognized three students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.

Hailey Leanna Herrell, of Ava, Mo. graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology.