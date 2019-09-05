Missouri DNR Welcomes Division of Energy

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 28 – Missouri’s Division of Energy officially moved to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources last week.

“Returning the Division of Energy to the Department of Natural Resources provides multiple benefits to Missouri businesses, communities and citizens,” said Department Director Carol Comer. “The move improves our ability to balance a healthy environment with a healthy economy and allows us to provide a more complete package of services to Missouri communities and residents.”

The move, part of Governor Parson’s restructuring of state government, also allows the Department of Economic Development, where the Division of Energy had been housed since 2013, to streamline its focus primarily on business and community development.

“While no longer within the Department of Economic Development, Missouri’s economic strength will remain an important focus of the division’s work,” said Division of Energy Director Craig Redmon. “Effective energy policy is foundational to the long-term success, health and wellbeing of our state.”

Approximately 35 Division of Energy employees have moved from the Truman Building to the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, located at 1101 Riverside Drive in Jefferson City. Division staff can still be reached at their normal phone numbers. However, the domain portion of their email address will now be @dnr.mo.gov, and division webpages can be found by visiting dnr.mo.gov.

“As ‘One DNR,’ we look forward to hitting the ground running by focusing on affordable and reliable energy generated right here in the state of Missouri,” said Comer. “We thank our stakeholders for their support and partnership during this important transition.”

For more information, please call the Department of Natural Resources at 800-361-4827.