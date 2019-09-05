Military Pension circa 1920

The Bureau of Pensions certificate above is for Charles Walker, Private Company C, 24th Regiment Missouri Infantry. His pension amounts noted above are $25 per month from March 12, 1915 to March 12, 1920, and on March 12, 1920, the amount increased to $30 per month. Private Walker is the great grandfather of Sheila McFarlin and Mike Degase. The document is dated December 27, 1915.
