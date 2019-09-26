Members of Baldknobber Jamboree Perform at Ava Senior Center

An overflow crowd filled the Ava Senior Center last Monday evening as local folks attended a special evening of music that included participation of former members of Branson’s Baldknobber Jamboree. The musicians who played in Ava Monday night are now retired; however, according to organizers, each of the retirees played with the Baldknobbers over 30 years. The Baldknobbers show claims to be the longest running musical program in Branson.

Howard Hale, Ava, played with the Baldknobbers for 38 years before retiring and moving back to his home town. Since retiring, Howard performs each Monday night at the senior center with the Monday Night Jam. For the event in Ava last week, Howard contacted some of his fellow performers and invited them to come to Ava and participate in a reunion. The offer was accepted.

The Monday Night Jam has been performing continuously for over six years. The group includes Charles Lee, lead guitar; Jan Lee, bass guitar; JD Morrison, rhythm guitar; Kenny Farmer, steel guitar; Dwight Armour, lead guitar; and Howard Hale, keyboard. Each week the group welcomes other local performers who choose to join them on stage and perform during open mic session.

Last week the group was joined on stage by Heath Roberts, guitar; Brent Mabe, bass guitar; Ed Snowden, guitar/singer; Dean Billingsley, guitar; and Mike Ito, fiddle.

During the evening, the performers mingled and talked with the crowd, and posed for pictures. They also said they would come back again soon.

Monday Night Jam is open to the public every Monday evening, with open mic for individuals who want to participate. A variety of food, snacks, and sodas are available for a donation. All donations remain at the Ava Center to assist with serving senior citizens of Ava.

Everyone is welcome to attend, or to participate.

The Music Jam is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday evening at the Ava Community/Senior Center.